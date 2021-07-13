Demi Lovato Says Changing Their Pronouns Has Been ‘a Huge Transition’ [Photo + Video]

Demi Lovato understands using their new pronouns can be difficult to remember.

“If you misgender me – That’s okay,” the 28-year-old shared on Instagram Tuesday. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

The singer continued, “As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, And as long as I remember my truth, The Shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.”

Lovato added that change in pronouns can “be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others.”

“It’s all about your intention,” they added. “It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay ???? remember that I love you, and to keep going ????? #nonbinaryawarenessweek.”

Lovato came out as non-binary in May.

“I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them,” Lovato revealed at the time. “I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

Lovato also recently thanked fellow pop star Lizzo for correcting a paparazzo who misgendered Lovato when asking Lizzo about a possible performance with the “Heart Attack” artist.

“Demi goes by ‘they’” – Lizzo corrects a paparazzi after they misgendered Demi pic.twitter.com/p9PVff08PL — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) July 1, 2021

“@lizzobeeating you f–king queen I love you,” Lovato captioned a post thanking the “Truth Hurts” songstress. “thank you.”

