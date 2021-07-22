Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay Over $3.5 Million Per Year In Spousal Support

Dr. Dre has reportedly been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young thousands of dollars per month in spousal support after over a year of squabbling over a prenuptial agreement.

via: The Blast

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the music mogul and his ex-wife were both in court for a hearing this week, hashing out specifics of how much will be paid in temporary spousal support. In the order, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay $293,306 per month to his ex-wife, which is due on the first of every month.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” the order states. If you do the math, that is a whopping $3,519,672 a year in support, not including other expenses.

The payments will continue, according to the order, “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.” Nicole, who is repped by powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, is also getting her health insurance paid by Dre which will be similar to the coverage she had during the marriage. All other insurance for Nicole will be paid out of her pocket.

Plus, the judge ordered Dr. Dre to “continue paying the expenses for the Malibu, and Pacific Palisades homes.”

It should be noted, the rapper and his ex-wife are currently negotiating an overall settlement of their divorce, and the amount of money be paid by Dre is temporary. In other words, we are guessing after the couple agrees on a lump sum payment to be paid to Nicole by Dre, the monthly payment may cease to exist. In many wealthy celebrity cases, a divorce settlement will include any future payments to an ex-spouse.

As we reported, Dre and Nicole have been at war over the finances in their divorce, after the rapper claims the couple entered into a prenuptial agreement that made his businesses separate property. Of course, those businesses — including Beats Headphones – made him a billionaire. According to Nicole, Dre has $262 million available in cash and Apple stock, and their living expenses are almost $2.3 million a month.

Shockingly, Nicole claimed the couple spent over $245 million in the past three years and wants to maintain the same lifestyle after the couple is divorced.

In the end, Dre’s ex-wife is asking for the court to order the massive estate sliced in half, and the rapper is arguing she should get nothing from his successful businesses.

Dre begged the judge to declare him legally single in March, which the judge ultimately granted. Since then, Dre has been spotted with the mother of Omarion’s child and Love & Hip Hop personality Apryl Jones.