Grizzlies PG Ja Morant Suspended 25 Games by NBA

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games in the 2023-24 season after a video surfaced of him on Instagram Live brandishing a handgun in May.

Morant has been suspended indefinitely by the Grizzlies last month following an incident where he was seen holding a gun on an Instagram Live video. It was the second incident this year involving Morant and a firearm, the first of which resulted in an eight game suspension after he brought a gun into a Denver nightclub.

Following the latest incident, Morant again met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as part of the latest investigation. In a press conference before the NBA Finals, Silver said the NBA found “additional information” through the investigation, but added he wanted to wait until after the NBA Finals to announce Morant’s punishment.

Last year, Morant played in 61 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game.

