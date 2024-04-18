GloRilla’s DUI Arrest Leads Damian Lillard’s Estranged Wife To Make “Sister Wives” Joke | lovebscott.com

GloRilla’s recent arrest for driving under the influence might have some fans worried about her future on “Wanna Be” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming tour, but there is one person who seemed delighted by the news.

via: Vibe

Following news of the “Wanna Be” rapper’s arrest, Damian Lillard‘s estranged wife, Kay’La, posted a snap of Glo with the caption “Free GloLillard [crying face] #sisterwife.”

As the post may have been confusing to most, it actually stemmed from Glo meeting the Milwaukee Bucks player earlier this year at a game, and then shooting her shot online.

“Who ni**a dis is? Cause I want him,” she captioned a picture of them meeting earlier this year. “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf,” she added.

TMZ Sports caught up with Lillard following Glo’s post and asked him if he saw it and if he had spoken to her. The 33-year-old kept it cool and responded, “no comment,” but did shout out the Memphis rapper.

Unfortunately, Damian did file for divorce from Kay’la in October 2023.

According to the Willamette Week, legal documents cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the “irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

Damian Lillard’s attorney asked for the couple’s privacy at the time. “Damian and his family ask that their privacy be respected during this sensitive time and presently have no further comment,” attorney Shawn Menashe said.