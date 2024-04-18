Jeezy Backtracks Full Custody Request of 2-Year-Old Daughter, Monaco, with Jeannie Mai | lovebscott.com

Jeezy was asking for primary custody of daughter Monaco, 2, amid his divorce from estranged wife Jeannie Mai.

via: Page Six

Per Fulton County court documents obtained by TMZ Wednesday, the “Put On” rapper is now seeking to split custody of Monaco with the former “Real” co-host.

In the new motion, Jeezy alleged he’s hardly seen his daughter since entering an informal custody agreement with his estranged wife in late 2023.

The “All There” hitmaker, 46, claimed he took Monaco on vacation from March 3 to March 9.

However, when he sent an assistant to pick up the toddler from his and Mai’s shared home for another visit in April, she wasn’t there, per the docs.

Jeezy — born Jay Jenkins — furthered the TV personality and Monaco moved out of the home and he often doesn’t know his daughter’s whereabouts. He added this violates their informal agreement.

The rapper furthered that Mai, 45, is also keeping their daughter from him because he owns a gun.

However, Jeezy insisted he’s always owned firearms and Monaco has never been affected by them.

Additionally, he alleged he’s unable to FaceTime Monaco because his ex blocked his number.

“[Jeezy] has been an active and present Father throughout the minor child’s life,” the docs observed by Page Six read.

“[Jeannie’s] rash decision to vacate the marital residence and essentially take the minor child away from her father was clearly not in the minor child’s best interest.”

Per the filing, keeping Monaco away from Jeezy “will detrimentally affect” her “emotional state.”

Mai wasn’t immediately available to Page Six for comment.

Earlier this month, Jeezy requested primary custody of his daughter because of the “How Do I Look?” alum’s busy schedule, which he argues isn’t good for their little one.

Per the divorce documents obtained by Page Six, the “My President” rapper claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

At the time, sources told us that the “Muppets Haunted Mansion” star was “devastated” by the split and “wants her family unit back.”

“[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out,” the insider said. “She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down.”