Adrien Broner Swiftly Rejected After Shooting His Shot at Coi Leray During IG Live: 'Corny' | lovebscott.com

Professional boxer Adrien Broner decided that Coi Leray’s recent Instagram Live stream was the perfect opportunity to shoot his shot. Unfortunately for Broner, Leray did not agree.

via: Rap-Up

In a clip circulating online, the former world champion boxer commented, “I’m on your body!” and extended an invitation to his upcoming fight: “Be at my next fight in Miami [on] May 31 at the Hard Rock, on me.”

Leray responded dismissively during the broadcast, “Trying to bag me on an Instagram Live is f**king crazy. Like, deada**. Get the f**k on, okay?” She added, “I’m not interested. That’s f**king corny. The f**k are we doing here?”

Before ending the Live, she urged viewers to check out the cover for her next single, “Can’t Come Back.” The record is expected to drop this Friday (April 19) and will mark her second solo release of 2024, following “Wanna Come Thru.”

Taking the rejection on the chin, Broner later joked about the incident on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “Now the whole world [knows] I’m fighting at the Hard Rock in Miami [on] May 31. I’m a marketing genius.” The 34-year-old is scheduled to face welterweight Blair Cobbs in the upcoming bout.

In January, GloRilla suggested that Broner slid in her Instagram messages after being mentioning her on the platform. The boxer wrote, “[GloRilla said that] every n**ga cheat, but I’ve been fully committed in my relationship. I’ve walked a straight line; she lying.” The Memphis native later responded, “My DMs determined [that] was a lie.”