GloRilla Meets Joe Biden at White House During Women’s History Month Reception | lovebscott.com

Memphis rapper GloRilla and President Joe Biden had a moment on Monday.

via: Complex

The “F.N.F” rapper took to Instagram on Monday to post a handful of photos and videos of her attending the White House’s Women’s History Month reception. Included in the series was a clip of her and Joe Biden, where she says, “Yeah Joe!”

He responds, “Yeah well not Joe, but yeah you,” to which she says, “Yeah Glo!”

There were also two more photos of her and Biden, a photo of her with Vice President Kamala Harris, and a few photos of GloRilla at the White House.

A month ago, the 24-year-old went viral for shooting her shot at Damian Lillard on X. She took to the platform during 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis to share a photo of the newly minted Milwaukee Bucks player, writing, “Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo.”

In a follow-up tweet, she said, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”

When TMZ later asked Lillard about GloRilla’s flirtation, he politely told the outlet, “No comment, my brother.” Dame has been single for a few months now. In October, he filed for divorce from the mother of his three children, Kay’La Lillard, a week after he signed his deal with the Bucks.