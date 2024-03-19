Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and PARTYNEXTDOOR Tapped as Headliners for 2024 Broccoli City Festival | lovebscott.com

The official lineup for the 2024 Broccoli City Festival was revealed, which showed Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and PARTYNEXTDOOR as the main headliners.

via: HotNewHipHop

The two day fest will take place on July 27th and 28th.

The talent goes all the way down the collection of performers. Lil Yachty is teaming up with The Concrete Family for a special guest performance. On the rap side of things artists like Key Glock, Sexyy Red, and Baby Tate will also be performing. Victoria Monet, Fridayy, and Amaarae are representing on the R&B side of things. The festival is also stretching even beyond that recruiting artists with even more eclectic influences like Kaytranada and Teezo Touchdown. The festival also sports a robust live experiences beyond music. Pre-sale for those hoping to attend the festival is already underway with tickets going on sale later this week.

Megan Thee Stallion made waves earlier this year for her new single “HISS.” The song saw her taking aim at many who have wronged her in the past few years, though many focused in on Nicki Minaj in particular. The track was also a major success debuting at number one on the Hot 100 and sticking around for weeks on the chart.

? THIS IS THE MOMENT WE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! Broccoli City Festival 2024 on July 27th + 28th 2024 at Audi Field! ? ?? PRESALE starts at 12pm ET! RETWEET for the presale code and LIKE if you’re ready for the BC experience! pic.twitter.com/1oYd7oeVSg — Broccoli City (@BroccoliCity) March 18, 2024