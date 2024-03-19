NeNe Leakes Called Petty Following Double Date With Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia | lovebscott.com

NeNe Leakes seemingly shaded Porsha Williams by posing for a pic with her ex and a new woman.

via: AceShowbiz

In an Instagram Story post, NeNe could be seen posing with her on-and-off again boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. As for Simon, the Ghanaian businessman brought in his rumored new girlfriend Yassmin Ibrahim.

NeNe seemed to be friendly with Yassmin as the latter wrapped her arm around her waist. All of them opted for all-black outfits, except for Simon who chose to wear a khaki button-up shirt with a white tee underneath. “Happy Sunday,” so NeNe wrote in the caption.

Upon learning of the snap, some Internet users slammed NeNe for the petty act. “How are people this petty at 60?” one person commented. Another noted, “As the saying goes……With friends like these, who needs enemies?” Someone else added, “If … ‘since we NOT friends’ was a person.”

NeNe’s post came days after NeNe claimed that Porsha was trying to sabotage her television career by refusing to work with her on “The Upshaws”. The “Glee” alum said that Porsha didn’t show up at their rehearsals in Los Angeles last week on the set of the Mike Epps sitcom.

When she returned to her hotel room, NeNe said that the producers called her and asked if she had “any issues with any housewives” because they would be recasting Porsha’s part. “Porsha did not show up to work and had said she did not want to work with me. That we had issues from the past and she did not want to work with me,” NeNe explained.

NeNe later confronted Porsha about the issue. According to NeNe, Porsha told NeNe that she was upset because NeNe hadn’t checked in on her after filing for divorce from Simon. Porsha was eventually replaced by Cynthia Bailey.