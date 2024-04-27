Britney Spears Settles With Her Father Jamie Spears, She Gets Nothing, Paying His Attorney's Fees | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears has settled her legal dispute with her father, Jamie Spears, and in a turn of events, Jamie isn’t paying Britney anything, and to add insult to injury Britney is paying his legal bills.

According to TMZ, the case has quietly settled and Britney is furious. Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, assured her she had a solid case, but in the end, she’s paying Jamie’s legal bills which they’re told amount to more than $2 million.

Britney Spears has finally ended her legal battle with her estranged father Jamie Spears after she accused him of mishandling her estate throughout her 13-year conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Only two months ago, Jamie accused Britney of attempting to stall their trial —which had been scheduled for May 2024 — and made it clear they had not settled the case.

However, it’s now been reported that the 42-year-old eventually recently settled.

Britney’s powerhouse lawyer Mathew Rosengart told us, “It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears. Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”

He added, “Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored. Since obtaining her freedom in late 2021, Britney Spears has achieved remarkable success on several fronts, including her August, 2022 collaboration with Sir Elton John on the smash hit Hold Me Closer (which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and became her 24th top-ten single), followed by her landmark book deal with Simon & Schuster for her memoir The Woman in Me, an immediate NY Times #1 bestseller, which received universal, breathtaking praise and would not have been possible during the conservatorship.”

Rosengart ended, “We repeat our gratification for being in a position to help restore the civil rights and liberties of Britney Spears and the honor and privilege it has been to serve and protect Ms. Spears and obtain her goals in resolving various legal matters pursuant to her thoughtful and wise instruction and requests, which once again are to her credit.”

The surprising settlement comes months after Britney’s attorney claimed Jamie “is not entitled to and never will receive another dollar of his daughter’s money.”

He further stated that “Mr. Spears’s abuse of the system, waste, and vindictive attempts to harass his daughter” was both “contrary to law” and contrary to “fundamental decency.”

via: RadarOnline