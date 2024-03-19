Waka Flocka Flame Requests Privacy in Divorce Proceedings Amid Wife & Girlfriend’s Spat | lovebscott.com

Waka Flocka has reportedly made a recent filing in his and Tammy Rivera‘s ongoing divorce proceedings.

via: HipHopDX

The “Hard in Da Paint” rapper has reportedly requested that the court seal all records relating to their divorce and that the two of them become prohibited from mentioning their split publicly.

Waka also wants their financial details to be kept hidden from the public.

The move comes after Rivera had an online spat with Waka’s current girlfriend Melanie.

The row began after Rivera posted a meme on Instagram which said: “No one can ever make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn’t be sitting there if I didn’t get up.”

Waka Flocka Flame’s new girlfriend then appeared to respond with a meme of her own which read: “Being washed up and can’t let go of your past is type crazy.”

Rivera later denied the post was anything to do with Waka and his new relationship.

“Man I’m just waking up it’s 9am over where I’m at [face palm emoji],” she began. “Waka we literally just talked about this last night (your morning).. Waka get her please for I hurt this lil girl feelings. Oh btw that post wasn’t even about him nor you but hit dogs holla. You f’king up your seat Shein Tammy.”

Waka and Rivera announced they were divorcing in 2022 after eight years together.

He later discussed the emotion of going through the split: “It’s definitely depressing with egg on your face, but when it’s like, for me, it just feels more comforting to say, ‘Man, I feel like I caused it.’”

He added: “That’s me being a bigger man. That’s not saying me, I’m the reason that we split. That’s not the reason. There’s no reason. That cheating stuff, that shit happened eight years ago. The reason we split is … there’s no reason […] It was just a mutual feeling.”

Waka Flocka Flame went public with Melanie in January and was initially criticized by fans who wanted him to stay with Rivera, making their feelings known in comments on his social media.

He later addressed the public criticism that Melanie has received, saying that it hurt him.