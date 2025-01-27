BY: Darrel Marrow Published 3 hours ago

Buying a gift for a friend or relative who identifies as non-binary can be a thoughtful way to celebrate their individuality. Our non-binary friends bravely challenge gender norms, and gifts that affirm their identity can make a meaningful impression. Here’s how you can navigate buying gifts for the non-binary people in your life.

1. Clothing and accessories

Clothing and accessories are solid options for your fashion-forward friends. Many brands are dropping pieces that break away from traditional gender norms while still being just as fly. Sweatshirts, sneakers, and athletic gear make perfect gifts for non-binary friends. Top it off with accessories like tote bags or gender-inclusive jewelry. Big Bud Press, an LA-based brand, serves up unisex designs in sizes XXS to 6XL. They keep it local and ethical, making sure every garment is genderless and tailored to fit all body types.

1. Self-care products

Advertisement

Everyone likes to feel and look their best, and self-care products can help make that happen. Many brands offer gender-neutral items that complement most lifestyles. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has developed products that can be used by individuals of every gender identity. The Start’r Set features a cleanser, toner-serum, and moisturizer with SPF. It is designed for diverse skin tones and types and simplifies skincare for everyone.

2. Personalized artwork

Gifting customized artwork is a meaningful way to celebrate and honor your non-binary friends. Etsy hosts countless non-binary artists who offer custom creations. By searching for “non-binary art” or “custom art,” you can discover unique pieces tailored to your friend’s preferences. Sites like RedBubble also include artwork by non-binary creators. You can explore existing pieces or reach out to artists for custom commissions.

Advertisement

3. Books about non-binary characters

Representation matters, and books written by non-binary authors or featuring non-binary characters make thoughtful gifts. Some notable reads include I Wish You All the Best by Mason Deaver or Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe. Audiobooks, poetry collections, and graphic novels are excellent ways to celebrate non-binary voices.

4. The gift of support

Donate in a friend’s name to organizations that uplift and support the non-binary and transgender communities. One standout organization is The Trevor Project, a leader in providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQIA+ youth. This nonprofit has been a lifeline for young people navigating identity, mental health, and acceptance.

Advertisement

Whenever you decide to buy anything for a non-binary person in your life, make sure the gift feels thoughtful. You know your loved ones best, so aim for something that fits their personality. And if all else fails, experiences like nature walks, nights out, or movie dates are always solid options.

What are some of your favorite gifts for non-binary folks you love to grab? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!