BY: Darrel Marrow Published 1 hour ago

For some people, pets hold the same place in their hearts as family members. These self-proclaimed fur parents love, adore, and dote on their four-legged companions, often treating them like children. Whether you’re a devoted pet parent or looking to surprise a friend who treats their furry friend like royalty, these thoughtful and practical gift ideas are guaranteed to bring smiles to humans and their beloved pets.

1. “How to Be Your Dog’s Best Friend” (Training Guide)

New dog parents new to pet care can turn to the Monks of New Skete for guidance. Their book, How to Be Your Dog’s Best Friend: The Classic Training Manual for Dog Owners, breaks down everything you need to know about dog ownership. This comprehensive guide helps new fur parents choose a dog that matches their lifestyle, master effective training techniques, and correctly understand how to use praise and discipline.

2. Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Leaving your fur baby home alone can be stressful. However, the Furbo 360° Camera can alleviate worries. This AI-powered nanny and camera can track your pet’s movements and advise on common problems. The Furbo 360° Camera offers real-time video streaming, two-way audio, and a treat-tossing feature.

3. Custom matching t-shirts

Show off your love for your fur babies with a custom t-shirt. Many companies let you upload a photo of your pet and turn it into a design on a t-shirt, hoodie, or blanket. To take it up a notch, you can even get your dog a matching shirt for some next-level twinning!

4. Pet DNA Test

The Embark Pet DNA test is beneficial for several reasons. If you’ve adopted or rescued your furry companion, this test helps uncover their unique background. Plus, crafting a tailored diet and nutrition plan gives you a clearer picture of their health predispositions, setting them up for a healthier life.

5. A high-quality pet hair remover

Nothing screams, “I have a dog,” like a pet fur-covered sweater. In addition to gathering supplies for new fur babies, pet owners should also invest in a high-quality lint roller. The Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover, sold by Amazon, is great for removing hair from clothes, furniture, and carpets.

6. Customizable Pet Portraits

It’s standard practice for pet parents to have a massive portrait of their furry bestie taking center stage on the wall. If your loved one has yet to follow suit, West and Willow will come in handy. The brand makes the process easy with illustrated portraits that complement any decor. All you have to do is upload a pet photo, add their name, and tweak the design to fit their style.

7. Memorial Pet Pillows

This gift tugs at the heartstrings, but it’s sure to bring a bittersweet smile to any grieving pet parent. Doptika offers memorial pillows designed to honor their beloved companions. Each pillow has a heartfelt message about loss and can be customized with a photo of their pet for a personal touch.

For many people, pets truly are family, and showing them love means just as much as caring for their humans. From practical tools to pamper-worthy treats, these ideas ensure that pets and their devoted humans feel appreciated.

What are some go-to gifts for fur parents you love? Comment below!