It's Getting Ugly: Nicki Minaj and Latto Continue to Trade Blows on Twitter

Things are getting even messier between Nicki Minaj and Latto.

As if the first back-and-forth wasn’t enough, the two are still taking digs at each other.

All this time I thought you was at least 35. https://t.co/9y1PPOtcLo — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

The most recent subtweet in question… but I’m finna start from the beginning #40yroldbully pic.twitter.com/3e7pKOskNY — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

?? it was an actual person ON tiktok. A creator. Not even an artist. I’m sure the Barbz have receipts. It goes to show she made up these “subtweets” in her head simply b/c she sent me 2 songs I declined to do features on. They all do this. (See next tweet) https://t.co/8gM2oU9IIy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

Age shaming when you look like YOU the one pushing 40. Age shaming but was BEGGING for a feature. Imagine what dem genes gon do in 10 years ? Oh so you in your 20’s. Oh ok then. At least it match your album sales. You sold 20K right? Mad u flopped. That’s why u rlly mad ? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

Who wanna hear the reference tracks of scratch off ghost writers rapping her bars????? ? she used me & the Barbz in every interview until that album sold double wood ? now she wiping that spray tan off & being a Karen. They black when it’s beneficial chi — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

Look @ how this Karen makes up a fake beef in a passive aggressive attempt to show her frustration about me politely declining 3 feature requests. Scratch off is just an entitled Karen who blames others for her album flopping. ?? betta stop it scratch off pic.twitter.com/4RFDlLGcfP — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

Now pay attention. every dm from scratch off is about a feature. I was kind every time. But scratch off feels she has pull behind the scenes w|a few diff white men (won’t name right now) Now look @ my next tweet to see the very next message she sent me after I declined 3 features pic.twitter.com/MegkLa7Ht9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

Latto came with her receipts too!

Ok first…This is from when I teased Big Energy Remix. You didn’t deny subtweeting me otp??? I’m confused. Peep “not again” because she thinks I was “using her fans” for simply teasing my “Wheelie” ft & then the BE remix ft pic.twitter.com/N14wCHgrFE — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Now all of a sudden u seen all the love I showed you but chose to respond to a clip taken out of context…Literally fishing for a reason to backup being a bully pic.twitter.com/8DhPJ5oTov — BIG LATTO ? (@Latto) October 14, 2022

