Home > NEWS

Ella Mai Dropped A Surprise EP ‘3,’ And Fans Believe It Is An Adorable Tribute To Her Boyfriend Jayson Tatum

BY: Walker

Published 28 mins ago

Since before the release of her 2018 debut album, Ella Mai has maintained an elusive public persona. But after the “Not Another Love Song” singer shared her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, Ella Mai slowly began to disappear from the public’s eye.

As a birthday surprise for her fans, Mai releases her new EP, 3, available on all streaming platforms. The three-track project introduces a fresh chapter for Mai. The significance of the number 3 mirrors her personal growth and evolution, aligning beautifully with the themes of maturity and discovery reflected in her music. The number 3, often referred to as the number of joy, is linked to communication and happiness, perfectly aligning with the uplifting spirit of this release.

Advertisement

With striking photo of Ella’s profile against an emerald green backdrop, she also revealed some new ink. Behind Ella’s ear you can see her latest tattoo of the number 3. Immediately fans of Ella Mai’s NBA Champion boyfriend and father of her child, Jayson Tatum’s matching body art.

“Hearts On Deck” is a flirtatious anthem celebrating confidence and playfulness as Mai asserts her power and poise while allowing vulnerability to draw her love interest closer. “One of These” is an upbeat and playful track showcasing the thrill of finding an unexpected love that meets all her desires, capturing the irresistible pull of deep connection. “Little Things” is a warm and reflective piece that celebrates love in its simplest forms, showcasing Mai’s appreciation for small acts of devotion and how these “little things” build meaningful relationships.

3 is out now.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Fat Joe Slams Calls Remaining Puerto Rican Trump Supporters ‘House N**gas’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey Reveals Lenny Kravitz Ghosted After Asking for Her Number

By: Walker
NEWS

Joel Embiid Shoved A Reporter Who Wrote A Column Referencing His Son And Late Brother

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Slams Elon Musk for Calling Her a ‘Puppet’ Following Her Kamala Harris Rally Appearance

By: Walker
NEWS

Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out as Gay in Post Supporting LGBTQ Rights While Endorsing Kamala Harris

By: Walker
NEWS

Kecia Lewis Requests Apology From Patti LuPone For “Bullying” And “Racially Microaggressive” Comments Calling ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ “Too Loud”

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Asks for Gag Order After Witness Says He Has Shocking Tapes

By: Walker
NEWS

Quincy Jones, Grammy-Winning Producer for Michael Jackson, Film Composer, Dies at 91

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Keke Palmer Opens Up About Relationship with Older Man While Starring on Nickelodeon As a Teen

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

James Van Der Beek Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer, Says ‘There’s Reason for Optimism’

By: Walker