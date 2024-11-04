Ella Mai Dropped A Surprise EP ‘3,’ And Fans Believe It Is An Adorable Tribute To Her Boyfriend Jayson Tatum

BY: Walker Published 28 mins ago

Since before the release of her 2018 debut album, Ella Mai has maintained an elusive public persona. But after the “Not Another Love Song” singer shared her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, Ella Mai slowly began to disappear from the public’s eye.

As a birthday surprise for her fans, Mai releases her new EP, 3, available on all streaming platforms. The three-track project introduces a fresh chapter for Mai. The significance of the number 3 mirrors her personal growth and evolution, aligning beautifully with the themes of maturity and discovery reflected in her music. The number 3, often referred to as the number of joy, is linked to communication and happiness, perfectly aligning with the uplifting spirit of this release.

With striking photo of Ella’s profile against an emerald green backdrop, she also revealed some new ink. Behind Ella’s ear you can see her latest tattoo of the number 3. Immediately fans of Ella Mai’s NBA Champion boyfriend and father of her child, Jayson Tatum’s matching body art.

“Hearts On Deck” is a flirtatious anthem celebrating confidence and playfulness as Mai asserts her power and poise while allowing vulnerability to draw her love interest closer. “One of These” is an upbeat and playful track showcasing the thrill of finding an unexpected love that meets all her desires, capturing the irresistible pull of deep connection. “Little Things” is a warm and reflective piece that celebrates love in its simplest forms, showcasing Mai’s appreciation for small acts of devotion and how these “little things” build meaningful relationships.

3 is out now.

