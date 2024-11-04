Cardi B Slams Elon Musk for Calling Her a ‘Puppet’ Following Her Kamala Harris Rally Appearance

BY: Walker Published 20 mins ago

Don’t mess with Cardi.

The billionaire businessman called the rapper a “puppet,” alleging that Cardi was being “fed words” during her speech at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. Cardi, known for her no-holds-barred responses, didn’t hold back.

Musk’s remarks surfaced after he shared a video clip of Cardi B’s appearance at the Democratic rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center, where she spoke on behalf of the Harris-Walz ticket.

Captioning the post, Musk commented, “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.”

Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy. https://t.co/gwbZBKIAk8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024

The Grammy-winning rapper quickly responded with her own message on X, dismissing Musk’s claims and directly challenging his knowledge about struggles faced by many Americans.

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024

“I’m not a puppet, Elon,” she wrote. “I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their a** off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty, and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you.” She added pointedly, “But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle.”

In typical Cardi fashion, she capped off her response with: “PS fix my algorithm.”

Cardi’s speech at the rally, which lasted around ten minutes, highlighted her reasons for supporting Harris and her frustration with Trump’s policies, particularly regarding women’s rights and economic inequality.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Cardi told the crowd, reading from her cell phone after her teleprompter faced issues. “I take seriously the call to show up, to speak out, and to share a message that’s been on my heart for a while now.”

She continued, “Like Kamala Harris, I’ve been the underdog, underestimated, and had my success belittled. Women have to work ten times harder and still face questions about how we achieved success. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

Expressing her admiration for Harris, Cardi shared that she hadn’t initially intended to support any candidate, but Harris changed her mind.

