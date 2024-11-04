‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey Reveals Lenny Kravitz Ghosted After Asking for Her Number

BY: Walker Published 9 mins ago

Cynthia Bailey is spilling the tea about an encounter with Lenny Kravitz.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 57, participated in a live taping of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s Two Ts in a Pod podcast at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, Calif., where she revealed that the Grammy winner did not call her after obtaining her phone number.

Bailey said that she met Kravitz, 60, at Mick Jagger’s star-studded 80th birthday party last July in London, where the rock legend introduced them to each other.

“I didn’t really feel any sparks,” the reality TV star admitted.

Bailey continued to say that tried to play it “really cool” around Kravitz, given that she has “talked about him [for] the last five years.”

“He was really nice. He didn’t seem overly interested or anything,” she added, before detailing that Kravitz inquired about getting in touch with her.

“He asked Mick’s fiancée for my number,” Bailey said, which prompted Mellencamp, 43, to ask: “But did he ask for anybody else’s number?”

“That I don’t know,” Bailey then replied, before joking, “Apparently so. He didn’t use my damn number.”

Last September, Bailey told PEOPLE In an exclusive interview that she met someone she was interested in romantically, though she said she was taking things slow following her separation from Fox Sports correspondent Mike Hill after their two years of marriage.

“It’s coming along all right, it’s coming along,” she said of her dating life at the time. “There’s someone that I really like dating a lot, but we’re taking it slow. I’m still open to dating other people.”

