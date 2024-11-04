James Van Der Beek Forced to Reveal Cancer Diagnosis Ahead of Planned Timeline

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

James Van Der Beek recently shared that he is suffering from colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek has revealed he wanted to share his cancer diagnoses on his “own terms” – even if it meant members of his own family found out via the media.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the former Dawson’s Creek star, 47, has claimed a news publication threatened to leak his health update which forced him into sharing his cancer battle earlier than intended, so he was able to control it.

Advertisement

Just hours after the actor revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis in a statement to People published on Sunday, he took to Instagram to explain why the news had to come out sooner than he expected

He wrote: “There’s no playbook for how (to) announce these things, but I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon, to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms.

However, the father of six, had to go public when he “was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before.

“I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready.”

Van Der Beek went on to apologize to his loved ones and close friends who found out about his cancer via the media.

He added: “Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself.

Advertisement

“Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.”

Van Der Beek then expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of messages he has received since sharing his colorectal cancer diagnosis publicly.

He said: “Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support.

“More to come.”

Advertisement

The actor married his wife, Kimberly, in 2010 and they share children Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

Speaking about his diagnoses to People, he explained: “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum, which make up the large intestine in the digestive system.

Advertisement

via: Radar Online