Seasons aren’t the only things that change as we shift into the cooler months — your wardrobe, your hair styles (jet black buss down or auburn bob?) and most importantly the needs of your skin. Fall brings chillier weather, making it the perfect time to switch up your skin routine!

Sometimes, a person’s skin can become extremely dry in certain areas due to the weather becoming a little more brisk. But no matter what your skin type, it’s important to alter your skincare routine because it requires different care as the weather gets colder.

Whatever your chilly season skin challenges are, we have the tips you need to help make it through. We have gathered a few tips for you to try this fall to help your skin flourish.

Fall and Winter Skincare Tips

1. Keep the hydration

As discussed, the colder months can make your skin drier. Finding a cleanser or adding hyaluronic acid to your routine is essential to ensure your skin gets the hydration it needs.

2. Focusing on pigmentation

When you spend a lot of time outside in the sun, your skin can lose its pigmentation. So, if you find yourself outdoors more during the summer, you may want to add a Vitamin C serum to your skincare routine.

3. Be gentle with your skin

Due to the cooler air drying out your skin, it also becomes a little more sensitive. It is imperative that you use a gentler cleanser during these months.

4. Invest in a humidifier

While the air outside is dry, the indoors are no different during the fall season. That said, the start of the chilly weather marks the perfect time to utilize a humidifier. The skincare essential maintains your skin’s moisture so it doesn’t get too dry.

5. Use sunscreen

Just because it is cooler outside doesn’t mean that the sun is any less harmful! Do yourself a favor and continue applying sunscreen, making sure to reapply as required.

6. Exfoliate

Getting rid of dead skin during the cooler months will help ensure softer skin. It also helps absorb more of the moisture and serums you will apply to your face to help with hydration.

7. Adding occlusives into your routine

In case you’ve been out of the loop, occlusives form a barrier on your skin to prevent moisture evaporation, per Cerave. Popular occlusives used in skincare include argan oil, squalane, petrolatum (petroleum jelly), shea butter, and more. Adding products with these key ingredients into your skincare routine can help create a more hydrated barrier for your skin.

Remember, you can still have flawless skin no matter the season. All it takes is utilizing the proper fall skincare tips to preserve your skin’s health.

