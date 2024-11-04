Tom Holland Reveals Why He Googles Girlfriend Zendaya: ‘Bit of an Anxiety Thing’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Tom Holland “The last thing I Googled was actually ‘Zendaya.”

We all want to know if celebrities Google themselves.

While Tom Holland doesn’t Google himself, he does Google his girlfriend Zendaya, and for good reason.

The actor recently shared the reason he looks up his fellow Spider-Man alum on the search engine.

“The last thing I Googled was actually ‘Zendaya,'” Tom said on the Oct. 31 episode of the On the Menu podcast.

“It’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see that everything’s good and just make sure we’re all cool. So I just give her a little Google, look to the news, I’m like, ‘She’s good. Fine.'”

The comment comes after Holland went viral for protecting his girlfriend in a sea of paparazzi.

@favspopculture Tom Holland rescues Zendaya from autograph seeking crowd as they step out in New York tonight ? APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

An online video showed the two holding hands before they got split up and Zendaya found herself getting circled by photographers and fans asking for autographs.

Holland then pushed through the crowd with force to pull her out saying, “No, no, no,” before protectively taking her hand.

Zendaya was heard saying, “It’s okay Tom.”

Zendaya and Holland first sparked romance rumors in 2017, but it’s never been confirmed when the two actually started dating.

After their busy schedules pulled them apart, the pair were met with breakup rumors that were further fueled when Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her beau. But Holland quickly shut that down during a run-in with TMZ in January, telling the outlet, “absolutely not” when asked if he’d split from his longtime love.

That truth was reinforced the following month, when Zendaya and Holland were photographed hand-in-hand in London following the Dune: Part Two premiere.

The state of their romance was even further reinforced during the Dune: Part Two press tour as Zendaya has continued to bring up her beau in interviews, including when she gushed about Holland’s “beautiful charisma” in a BuzzFeed Puppy Interview.

via: TooFab