Fat Joe Slams Calls Remaining Puerto Rican Trump Supporters ‘House N**gas’ [Video]

Fat Joe has some words for his fellow Puerto Ricans who are still supporting Donald Trump in the presidential election.

During an event to engage Black and Brown male voters, the rapper responded to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke where he called the island of Puerto Rico “garbage.” Hinchcliffe was one of the celebrity entertainers booked at Trump’s rally. In Fat Joe’s opinion remaining Latino supporters of Trump, especially Puerto Ricans, are “house n*ggas.”

“It breaks my heart,” the “Lean Back” rapper began. “How the hell are they gonna call Puerto Rico, ‘An island of garbage,’ and when I post on my Instagram, ‘These the guys you voting for?’ and I see Puerto Ricans, ‘No, we’re still for Trump 2024, that’s that house n*gga mentality.” He added, “That’s a Latino that wishes he was white. Those [are] the guys in the comments…change their voice up [and] try to sound white…Those guys I been fighting my whole life.”

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Fat Joe made a startling allegation against NYPD. He claims the cops tried to frame him for several murders throughout the 1990s. Although he didn’t go into detail about the events, he did feel that a target had been placed on his back. “I had the cops on me. The cops tried to frame me, like, three times for murder. This is a true story,” Fat Joe explained.

“I don’t really talk about it but […] The police was trying to get me out of there! The people was trying to get me out of there.” He added, “It was like public enemy number one, but my community loved me so they would protect me. When the cops came, the old ladies would let me in their house and they would save me all the time.”

