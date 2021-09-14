‘Generation’ Canceled By HBO Max After One Season

‘Genera+tion’ will not be returning for a second season on HBO Max.

via Deadline:

Created by Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz, who also directed, Generation was the first HBO Max pilot to go to series. Its 16-episode first season premiered on March 11 and ran in two parts, wrapping its run on July 8. The half-hour show follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion,” HBO Max said in a statement. “We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration.”

Generation’s ensemble cast included Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

It’s a shame to see the show go, but we hope to see the ensemble cast break out into other roles — because they’re all so talented!