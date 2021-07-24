Gabrielle Union Reveals a Cute, Chopped 'Do as She Assures 'Things Are Gravy': 'It Hits Different'

Gabrielle Union surprised fans with a new hairstyle on Friday and wants fans to know that it’s not because of anything she’s going through other than happiness.

“So, I did a thing,” Gabrielle wrote in an Instagram caption. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its [sic] foreign to me but I [heart emoji] this new new.”

We love it too! See her post below.

