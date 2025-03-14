BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

Former “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey is not to be trusted — at least not when it comes to deceiving fellow competitors. The reality star was recently crowned the winner of Season 3 of NBC’s “The Traitors,” after deceiving and misleading her way to the top.

Windey is also a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, although she initially gained fame while searching for her male counterpart. She first appeared on Season 26 of “The Bachelor,” competing for Clayton Echard’s heart. She finished in third place behind Rachel Recchia, and both women were later selected to co-lead Season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” choosing from a pool of 32 men.

At the conclusion of her season, Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer. However, the couple split approximately two months later, citing differences in life goals. Since then, Windey has publicly come out and embraced her identity. She is now married — to a woman.

Let’s take a look at Windey’s new wife and their sudden nuptials.

Gabby Windey is married to Robby Hoffman.

Windey is married to comedian and writer Robby Hoffman. The couple tied the knot on Jan. 11 in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony but waited until March to share the news with fans. They decided to get married after traveling to Sin City to escape the Los Angeles wildfires. While staying in a hotel room that resembled a wedding suite, Windey suggested they make it official.

“It was nice, it being my idea,” Windey told Cosmopolitan. “Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in, and I’m always the one pumping the brakes, but when something feels right, it just feels right.”

A few days later, Hoffman officially proposed with a crossword puzzle that spelled out, “Will you marry me, Gabby?” Windey accepted, and the couple married the following day at the One Love Wedding Chapel, the same venue where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wed. Windey went on to describe their wedding, which cost $799, as “the best night of my life.”

Gabbey Windey came out during an appearance on ‘The View.’

Windey and Hoffman began their relationship in August 2023, with Windey publicly announcing their romance during an appearance on “The View.” “I always just want to live my truth and my story,” Windey said. “And so I have been seeing someone for a couple of months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I’m dating a girl!”

Before her relationship with Hoffman — and after her time with Erich Schwer — Windey had a storied love life. Following her stint on “Dancing with the Stars,” where she finished as the runner-up, Windey was spotted on a date with professional dancer Alan Bersten.“He asked her out. This is their first date. They haven’t been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out,” a source told People magazine.

Now, it seems Windey has found her happily ever after. And as a bonus, she’s walking away $40,860 richer after taking home the prize on NBC’s “The Traitors.”

