G Herbo Announces His Swervin’ Through Stress Mental Health Organization

G Herbo recently unveiled his newly launched non-profit organization, Swervin’ Through Stress, designed to create a safe space for Black people to talk about mental health.

via: Rap-Up

The Chicago rapper announced Swervin’ Through Stress, his nonprofit organization focused on mental health awareness in the African American community.

New activations are set to kick off this Saturday (May 20), and first up is a Black Joy Ride event in partnership with SocialWorks. The ride will start and end at Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago, and attendees can also enjoy various local wellness brand pop-ups.

“Our community doesn’t talk about mental health enough,” G Herbo told Billboard. “With Swervin’ Through Stress, I really wanted to create a space where it’s OK for us to talk about what we’re going through. A lot of us can relate to each other’s struggles.”

On the official site, the mission statement for the organization reads, “Swervin’ Through Stress will cover the cost of sessions for three months for Black youth ages 18-25 seeking therapy. We aim to increase access and utilization of mental health services among Black young adults and de-stigmatize cultural narratives about therapy among Black people. We are committed to connecting Black young adults with therapeutic resources that help inform and improve their mental health in pursuit of a better quality of life.”

Swervin’ Through Stress is accepting donations here.

The “PTSD” rapper’s most recent body of work was last month’s Strictly For My Fans 2. Back in November 2022, Herbo released his highly anticipated two-part Survivor’s Remorse album. Side A consisted of 12 tracks and features from Jeremih, Offset, Future, Benny The Butcher, Gunna, and even appearances from his two sons, Essex and Yosohn Wright. Side B of the album brought the grand total to 25 songs and added assists from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, and more.