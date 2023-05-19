Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes 'Perverted' Transwoman Artemis Langford For Joining Sorority

Caitlyn Jenner is backing the University of Wyoming sorority sisters who claim they’re being menaced by a transgender member in their house.

During an appearance on “America Reports”, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who is a trans woman herself, discussed the lawsuit launched by the University of Wyoming sorority sisters over the admission of its trans member.

On Wednesday, May 17, the 73-year-old voiced her thoughts on the uncomfortable environment sorority members had to endure due to the enlisting of the 21-year-old. She said, “If you look at those pictures, what I have to say is, he is a perverted, sexually deviant male. I’m sorry, Artemis Langford, you are not a woman and you do not belong in women’s spaces.”

The ex-partner of Kris Jenner further stated, “I was listening to Fox News the other night and Clay Travis, I think, put it just perfectly. He says living in this world, equality really, really has become inequality, and it’s so true because the women are not being protected here, and that is a shame.”

About her role in protecting women’s sports, the parent of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner went on to share that she has been “fighting this woke world for a long time.” She added, “And you know, you got to fight back all this B.S. Every day, tooth and nail.”

Caitlyn has also made use of Twitter to voice her support to the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members. She wrote, “Today on @FoxNews on the biological male showing his erect penis to sorority members. Boycott KAPPA KAPPA GAMMA! They are not for women. Disgraceful!”

In a follow-up tweet, Caitlyn stressed, “Let’s be very clear. The person is not a true trans.” She went on to elaborate, “They are a sexually deviant perv who hangs around a female sorority watching women undress with a visible erection! He is a sexually and mentally disturbed person. He says if you call him out he will get the girls in trouble.”

Previously, members of Kappa Kappa Gamma and their lawyer, Cassie Craven, opened up on “The Megyn Kelly Show” about their fear of being in the same sorority house with the trans woman. In the May 16 episode of the show, one of the members said, “It’s a weird, gut-wrenching feeling that every time I leave my room there’s a possibility that I’ll walk past him in the hall.”

“It’s a weird feeling just to know that I could run into him anytime … (he has) full access to the house. But this just goes to show like we need women’s spaces for that reason. Like our house is our home,” she added. “Just like anyone else’s home, like, you go home at the end of the day to feel comfortable and relaxed in your own skin. And you can’t do that knowing that this individual has full access to your house.”

How did Kris Jenner put up with all her foolishness for all those years.