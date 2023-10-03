Former ‘Wild ’N Out’ Star Jacky Oh Died of Complications After Plastic Surgery

The cause of death for Jacky Oh, the comedy challenge show “Wild ‘N Out” whose real name is Jacklyn Marie Smith, has been revealed.

via: NBC News

Smith, died of complications after she traveled to Florida from Georgia for “gluteal augmentation” surgery, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner report said.

The surgery was performed May 30, and Oh was prescribed ciprofloxacin, oxycodone and ondansetron — an antibiotic, a painkiller and an anti-nausea medication, respectively — according to the report.

She began to develop a post-surgery headache, and a nurse advised her to discontinue the ondansetron and take ibuprofen as needed, the report said.

Oh “began to feel like her head was burning” the night of May 31. Her aunt, who traveled with her, contacted emergency services, and Oh was taken unresponsive to Florida Mercy Hospital, the medical examiner wrote.

Oh was pronounced dead at the hospital that night. She was 33, the medical examiner’s report said.

Oh shared three children with her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, a rapper and comedian who also starred in “Wild ’N Out.”

“Wild ’N Out” is an improv comedy show that airs on VH1 started by Nick Cannon in 2005. The show posted about Oh’s death in June, saying her “impact will be forever treasured and missed” in a statement attributed to a spokesperson from BET Media Group.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ’N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the statement said. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”