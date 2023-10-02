‘RHONY’ Star Jessel Taank Calls Bethenny Frankel the Most ‘Overrated Housewife’: She’s ‘Going off the Rails’ [Video]

‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star Jessel Taank had no issues naming who she feels is the “most overrated” Housewife of all time.

“I think Bethenny Frankel is going off the rails,” the fashion publicist boldly told host Andy Cohen during Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Taank’s strike on Frankel comes amid multiple controversies involving the Skinnygirl CEO, including her push to unionize reality TV stars, a recent attack on Cohen and a “Just B” podcast interview with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss.

Just last week, Frankel accused Cohen – whom she was once good friends with – of asking “gross” and “problematic” questions on his talk show.

Furthermore, her interview with Leviss (who now goes by her legal name, Rachel) left her in hot water with “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

Frankel defended Leviss at the time, despite the latter having an affair with Tom Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with Madix.

After the podcast was released, Madix blasted Frankel, saying she didn’t “know what the f–k” she was talking about.

Unfortunately, that’s not all Frankel has done in recent months to anger fellow Bravolebrities. In July, she told The Messenger that the “RHONY” reboot seems “too polished.”

“The women are very, very seasoned coming in, very prepared,” she argued, while discussing Taank and co-stars Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield.

“They seem like they’ve gone to Fame University, you know what I mean? They’re ready for fame. And we were all a bunch of morons that were a mess. So they seem very groomed and polished… and they’re all very similar. I felt that they were similar to one another,” she added.

Frankel has yet to address Taank’s dig. Her rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Jessel may have just earned herself a second season.

Jessel said that Bethenny Frankel is the most overrated housewife and going off the rails ? #RHONY pic.twitter.com/GSWubXpobG — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 2, 2023