Former 'RHOBH' Star Annemarie Wiley Addresses Transphobia Claims and Political Controversy After Show Exit | lovebscott.com

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Annemarie Wiley shut down allegations that she and her husband, Marcellus Wiley, are transphobic despite believing that trans athletes should not compete against cis ones.

via: ET Online

In an interview with Carlos King for his Reality with the King podcast, Annemarie addressed speculation surrounding her husband’s remarks and her political views, shedding light on her experience on the show and the ensuing discussions.

Annemarie revealed that although scenes featuring her family were filmed for the recent season of RHOBH, they were not included in the final edit. When questioned by Carlos about whether this omission was related to her husband’s alleged transphobic comments, Annemarie firmly denied any association with transphobia.

“I have no idea, but I am so happy to address that,” Annemarie said. “Calling someone transphobic is very hurtful, disgusting, and damaging. I support the trans community, trans rights, and women’s sports. No one is transphobic.”

She further elaborated on her husband’s stance regarding transgender female athletes competing in sports alongside cisgender female athletes.

“My husband’s stance on it is that he is not in support of it, and he’s in support of there being safe spaces for everybody, and I agree with that.”

Annemarie defended her position by highlighting physical differences like hand and heart size between individuals and their potential impact on athletic performance.

In February 2023, Annemarie’s husband took to Instagram to share his stance on trans women playing sports. The former NFL star said he had “no issue with transgenders” but had “an issue with athletes who are transgender women trying to compete against biological women.”

During the interview, Annemarie expressed frustration with her portrayal on RHOBH, alleging that she was “badgered” and “attacked” during discussions about her husband’s remarks. Still, those conversations didn’t make the final edit either.

Annemarie said that she believes that behind closed doors, the sentiments she holds are shared by the majority, estimating that “around 90 percent” of people hold similar views. Additionally, she claimed that her co-star Garcelle Beauvais shares her perspective but chooses not to express it openly.

Annemarie criticized the lack of rational discourse among her castmates and accused them of seeking to label her as transphobic without engaging in meaningful dialogue.

ET reached out to Garcelle for comment.

Addressing rumors linking her to political commentator Candace Owens, Annemarie vehemently denied any friendship, clarifying that she had never met Owens. She explained that her interest in Owens stemmed from Owens’ outspokenness on certain social issues, particularly a fashion campaign that Annemarie believed to be controversial.

Last month, Annemarie confirmed her exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after just one season.