GloRilla Calls For Cardi B And Nicki Minaj To End Their Beef And Unite For The Good Of Music | lovebscott.com

Here’s an exercise: Hop on social media and look for a post about Cardi B or Nicki Minaj. Go to the comments of the post, and the odds are that you will see a comment disparaging one or both of the two rappers. Cardi and Minaj’s beef, and that between their fans, is one of the strongest in music, but GloRilla wishes it wasn’t so.

GloRilla has returned with a fresh new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, and she’s calling for peace between the ladies of rap, with a special request for Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The project arrived at midnight on Friday (April 5). The 12-track offering clocks in at just over 30 mins and includes features from Moneybagg Yo, Finesse 2X, Boston Richey and more.

The Memphis breakout star lit up the streets with lead single “Yeah Glo,” before teasing her collab with Megan Thee Stallion. The duo shared a teaser for the single earlier this week, and the video drops Friday at midday.

On “Aite,” GloRilla shared her desire for female rappers to end their feuds, urging Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to call a truce.

“I just pray one day the bad b###### would come together,” she raps. “’Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f#####’ records.”

Glo also addresses the tension with her former collaborator, City Girls’ rapper JT, stating, “Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’.”

The pair were rumored to have had an altercation at the 2023 MTV VMAs last October. Many speculated that tension arose from Glo and Cardi’s “Tomorrow 2” collab, which some believe includes subliminal shots at JT and Nicki Minaj.

Listen to “Aite” above.