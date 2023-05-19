Fetty Wap Asks for Minimum Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charge: ‘Truly Sorry’

Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Fetty Wap to as much as nine years in prison, citing lyrics they said “glamorize the drug trade.”

via: Billboard

Fetty Wap’s lawyers have blamed the rapper’s involvement in a multimillion-dollar drug ring on financial struggles that he experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Billboard, his lawyers argued in a court filing this week that Fetty (real name Willie Junior Maxwell II) “realizes the terrible mistake he made” and is “truly sorry for the loss and hurt he has caused.”

The rapper’s legal team claims his touring income dried up due to lockdown restrictions, and so he turned to crime in a “desperate” effort to support the expensive lifestyle he had built not only for himself, but those close to him.

“What makes this case unusual is Mr. Maxwell’s motivation,” his lawyers wrote. “Personal gain was not his motivation. Rather, he was motivated by his commitment to financially support others. He now realizes that he does not have to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders.

“Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many. His judgment became impaired. Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, Mr. Maxwell became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020.”

Per sentencing requirements, Fetty Wap should spend between seven and nine years behind bars. However, his lawyers believe he should serve a minimum sentence of five years due to the circumstances surrounding his crimes and the remorse he’s shown.

The “Trap Queen” hitmaker was arrested on federal drug charges in October 2021 as he was gearing up to take the stage at New York’s Rolling Loud festival.

He was accused of running an extensive drug ring out of Long Island, allegedly helping traffic over 100 kilograms of opioids, crack and cocaine from the West Coast to be distributed in Long Island.

After his arrest, the FBI recovered 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, ammunition and $1.5 million in cash.

In August 2022, Fetty pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years. He was due to be sentenced in January, but that date has since been moved to next week.

The 31-year-old issued a statement to his fans in October 2022 and said he was in high spirits, despite his looming prison sentence.

“I just want to thank all the fans, you feel me? All the fans showing me love, sending all the reels and the stories and everything and all the tags, photos and everything like that, ya heard?” he said in a video shared online.

“You know, I got my head up always, you know what I’m saying? Like never bent, never fol. I love y’all, thank y’all for everything, you know what I’m saying?”