Pregaming before an evening out with friends could easily turn into a three-hour dance session in the bedroom mirror or flipping through clothes hangers for the perfect ensemble. Add that you’re attending a social function… and getting ready may take as long as the event’s run time. Here are festive holiday outfits to save yourself the tardiness.

As Valentine’s Day nears, many lovers and loners prepare for candlelit dinners, speed-dating shindigs, and other groovy gatherings that call for heart-shaped decorations and fancy champagne flutes. However, putting together the ultimate look for any affair can be troublesome, especially for the ladies. While most of us are indecisive (by nature), it makes the styling process (less) difficult when you have a little help choosing the perfect attire.

With special occasions often comes the fear that you’ll be underdressed (or even over). Gone are the days of “throwing something on” at the last minute, only to (later) hate the photos taken by your bestie. Although Love Day is at the top of everyone’s mental Rolodex (following the New Year craze), there are quite a few fun holidays on the horizon.

Whether you’re going out with your mate or riding solo, these cute and colorful ideas will make you the life of any party.

A List of Festive Holiday Outfits for Women to Wear to a Fun Outing

1. Sequin Dress

Turn up your “sexy” a notch with a sequin dress. This is ideal for watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve with your partner or kicking it with your girls at a singles mixer. It’s eye-catching, show-stopping, and (overall) a great flashy choice for various themes. Pair with your favorite heels, and accessorize according to the color.

2. Leopard Print Jumpsuit

A bold red lip and a leopard-print jumpsuit have never hurt anybody! Whether you’re stepping out for a Valentine’s date with your bae or celebrating Galentine’s with the girls, this striking outfit fits the confident woman with curves. Add hoop earrings and bangle bracelets, preferably in gold for extra oomph.

3. Feathered Blazer Set

Maybe it’s St. Patrick’s Day, an Independence Day bash, or even a 70s-themed Halloween party. Feathered blazer sets are stylish and foxy! Wherever you’re headed, this effortless apparel is superb for strutting your stuff down the imaginary runway. No bold jewelry is needed, as the outfit (itself) is a conversation piece.

4. Velvet Skirt

It’s only right to rock velvet during the winter holidays! It doesn’t matter if it’s “Friendsgiving” or “Christmas with the Couples.” Velvet dresses or skirt sets are chic and classy. Pink or red are the recommended colors, as they maintain the sultriness of the outfit. Grab a fur coat to accompany for an extra “flamboyant” effect.

5. Holiday-Specific Costume

You’re never too old to flaunt your creativity with a costume! Be it an adorable, little leprechaun or a seductive Mrs. Claus, there are numerous holiday costumes available. Step outside of the box with this one! If you want to stand out in the crowd, this is certainly the way to do so.

Which of these festive holiday outfits will you be wearing? Let us know in the comments!

