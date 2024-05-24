New Allegations: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Claims Rapper Forced Her to Have Sex With Kim Porter and 'Lured Her Back' With Valentine's Day Gifts | lovebscott.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another lawsuit. This time, one has been filed by a former student at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology, who alleges he drugged and raped her in the 1990s.

According to Lampros, Diddy sexually assaulted her several times in New York City during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The first alleged incident transpired in 1995 when Lampros, then only 22, was studying as a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Lampros and Diddy allegedly met at a SoHo bar after Diddy volunteered to be her mentor. She claimed that she became “very intoxicated” and, after leaving the bar for the Millenium Hotel, was sexually assaulted by Diddy inside his hotel room.

Flash forward to one year later, and Lampros alleged that Diddy forced her to have sex with the rapper’s then-girlfriend, Kim Porter.

According to the newly filed lawsuit, Diddy “demanded” that Lampros and Porter “have sexual intercourse.”

Lampros claimed in the new court docs that while she “vocally opposed this idea,” Diddy “quickly reminded her that she had no control over the situation as he could make her lose her job.”

That alleged incident culminated when Diddy “sat close by, masturbating for some time before pushing Kim Porter off Lampros and raping her,” according to the lawsuit.

“I felt disgusted, ashamed, and embarrassed and couldn’t believe what had happened,” Lampros wrote in her sexual assault lawsuit against the music mogul this week.

Also surprising was Lampros’ claim that Diddy and Porter, who was “very resentful of Lampros after she was forced to engage in sex acts with” her, had Lampros fired from her job as a bartender after Porter grew “enraged when she saw her” working.

Porter allegedly told Lampros’ boss that “her boyfriend was Sean Combs and could have the business shut down if he did not immediately terminate Lampros.” Lampros said that she was fired shortly after.

Also shocking was Lampros’ claim that Diddy attacked her several times between the 1990s and early 2000s – including at least one incident when the rapper was still “involved in a very public relationship with Jennifer Lopez.”

Lampros also claimed that Diddy’s p—- was “adolescently in both length and width” in her newly filed lawsuit. She also told the court that the rapper was circumcised.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s latest accuser claimed that the music mogul ultimately “lured her back” after the initial 1995 sexual abuse incident in the Millenium Hotel with a Valentine’s Day note and flowers in 1996.

After Lampros agreed to meet with Diddy following the Valentine’s Day gifts, the rapper allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him outside a parking garage.

Lampros cited that incident as the moment the pair’s alleged relationship became “aggressive” and “coercive.”

