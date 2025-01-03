Home > NEWS

Angel Reese Deletes Instagram After Fans Savaged Her Revealing New Year’s Eve Outfit

BY: Walker

Published 42 mins ago

WNBA star Angel Reese has had enough of online negativity. The basketballer deactivated her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of criticism for her eye-catching New Year’s Eve look.

The 22-year-old’s social media page was no longer available Thursday morning when fans attempted to click on the Chicago Sky forward’s former handle – @angelreese5.

Those who tried to access her Instagram profile were greeted with a message apologizing that the page was not longer available and informing them that it may have been removed.

Advertisement

While Reese’s Instagram account appears to have been deactivated, her other social media platforms, including TikTok and X, were active at the time of publishing.

@angelreese10

new years eve

? original sound – ?

The mysterious disappearance of the page comes after fans brutally tore into the rising star over Reese’s eye-catching outfit on New Year’s Eve.

Reese turned heads with the daring look she opted for to bid farewell to a successful 2024 and ring in 2025.

Advertisement

Before the clock struck midnight, Reese had shared a sultry selfie – which is still available on her active TikTok page – along with a couple of videos showing her striking a pose.

The 6-foot-3 hoops star wowed in a mocha-colored, animal print, full-length gown which was embellished with ruffled detailing and an extremely-high split up the leg.

However, what really captured fans’ attention was the daring cut design of the tight-fitting dress.

The gown shocked fans with a cut-out in the midsection that plunged below her belly button and was barely fastened together across the chest by a thin brown string.

Advertisement

While some fans gushed over the jaw-dropping outfit, hailing Reese as ‘pretty’ and ‘gorgeous’, others weren’t as complimentary.

Advertisement

via: Daily Mail

Let Angel live.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Jay-Z’s Request to File for Dismissal of Rape Accuser’s Lawsuit Granted by Judge

By: Walker
NEWS

Ciara and Summer Walker Discuss Challenges of Touring While Parenting

By: Walker
NEWS

Kai Cenat Explains Why He Turned Down $60 Million Kick Deal

By: Walker
NEWS

Katt Williams And Shannon Sharpe New Interview Reportedly Being Released Soon

By: Walker
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez Goes Viral With New Aspen Bikini Photos

By: Walker
NEWS

‘I Was Wrong’ — Democrat Strategist James Carville Accepts Defeat After Kamala Harris’ Loss to Donald Trump, Urges Party to Use ‘Podcasts and Influencers’ to Get Message Out

By: Walker
NEWS

Tom Holland Won’t Walk the Red Carpet at Zendaya’s Film Premieres ‘Because It’s Her Moment,’ Says ‘When I Have Kids You Will Not See Me in Movies Anymore’

By: Walker
NEWS

Meghan McCain Slams Meghan Markle Netflix Series as ‘Out of Touch’: ‘Americans Can’t Pay for Groceries’

By: Walker
NEWS

Trae Tha Truth Reunites With Missing Daughter After Months Long Search

By: Walker
NEWS

Simone Biles Named Sports Illustrated’s ‘Sportsperson Of The Year’

By: Walker