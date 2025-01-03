Angel Reese Deletes Instagram After Fans Savaged Her Revealing New Year’s Eve Outfit

BY: Walker Published 42 mins ago

WNBA star Angel Reese has had enough of online negativity. The basketballer deactivated her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of criticism for her eye-catching New Year’s Eve look.

The 22-year-old’s social media page was no longer available Thursday morning when fans attempted to click on the Chicago Sky forward’s former handle – @angelreese5.

Those who tried to access her Instagram profile were greeted with a message apologizing that the page was not longer available and informing them that it may have been removed.

Advertisement

While Reese’s Instagram account appears to have been deactivated, her other social media platforms, including TikTok and X, were active at the time of publishing.

The mysterious disappearance of the page comes after fans brutally tore into the rising star over Reese’s eye-catching outfit on New Year’s Eve.

Reese turned heads with the daring look she opted for to bid farewell to a successful 2024 and ring in 2025.

Advertisement

Before the clock struck midnight, Reese had shared a sultry selfie – which is still available on her active TikTok page – along with a couple of videos showing her striking a pose.

The 6-foot-3 hoops star wowed in a mocha-colored, animal print, full-length gown which was embellished with ruffled detailing and an extremely-high split up the leg.

However, what really captured fans’ attention was the daring cut design of the tight-fitting dress.

The gown shocked fans with a cut-out in the midsection that plunged below her belly button and was barely fastened together across the chest by a thin brown string.

Advertisement

While some fans gushed over the jaw-dropping outfit, hailing Reese as ‘pretty’ and ‘gorgeous’, others weren’t as complimentary.

Wasn’t she just saying people sexulize her to much ? — Retainer of the GojoClan. (@booneboy_) January 1, 2025

Per usual she's half naked. But don't sexualize her — James Gullett (@gullett_james) January 1, 2025

Damn that girl wants so much attention. It’s not funny no more. Is she working on her game to be a better basketball player? That’s the real question. — DanteStevieJCollins??????? (@dantecollins_6) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

She’s 22! Go downtown in any city in America on a weekend, you’ll see 50+ girls dressed like this. She’s young and fly and supposed to stunt rn. I don’t understand all the hate and negativity — Mel (@MB_cali) January 2, 2025

via: Daily Mail

Let Angel live.