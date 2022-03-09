Fans Rip Kourtney Kardashian for Agreeing with Kim’s Stance About Work [Photos]

Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about work.

via: Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian is being mocked online for agreeing with Kim Kardashian’s comments about no one wanting to work.

“Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim said in a video interview with Variety, to which Kourtney oddly interrupted, “That’s so true.”

The response from the Poosh founder of all people hit social media immediately, as fans all too clearly remember that Kourtney was the sibling who wanted to stop working. Given the family’s presence on TV, there is obviously proof of her less-than-motivated attitude.

“Work is not important to me,” Kourtney stated in a 2018 episode of the E! reality series.

In another episode, Kim claimed Kourtney doesn’t “care about stuff,” to which she later snapped, “But also, if I didn’t want to work my ass off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s f–king fine!”

Not Kourtney saying “that’s so true” pic.twitter.com/2vbDGKIs8U — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) March 9, 2022

And in yet another episode, Kim and Khloé Kardashian called out Kourtney for being lazy.

“I think we’re just a little bit frustrated that you never show up to do work,” Kim said.

Now fans are reminding Kourtney of her previous stance.

“Not Kourtney saying ‘that’s so true,’” quipped a Twitter user. “Kourtney goes on more vacations in a three month period than most ppl including myself go on in an entire lifetime.”

“Not kourtney speaking! ‘that’s so true’ girl what do YOU do?” tweeted another.

“[Kim] do be working… but is Kourtney cosigning? The one of them who FAMOUSLY stood on the ‘I dont wanna work, I just wanna be fabulous and famous’ soap box?! And literally CRIED about it,” recalled another fan.

“DID KOURTNEY MISS SEASON 18 OF KUWTK??? LIKE THE GIRLY SAID SHE DIDNT WANT TO WORK???” another fan freaked out.

Kourtney hasn’t responded to the flak, but that also might be because it would require some effort.

Check out some of the reaction to Kim’s original statement.

Imma need @KimKardashian t To apologize to every working woman in the world but most importantly i mma need @kourtneykardash to take several sits and shit the fuck up — LP (@lisetweetz) March 9, 2022

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ?? https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

Who’s not working? I personally don’t know anyone, male or female, that isn’t working or has been without a job. Maybe she is referring to her brother? — L.A. (@chickwithsoul) March 9, 2022

A lot of people are knocking this but the Kardashian sisters had failures before success. Yeah they’ve had wealth but they have no idea, these girls actually worked. — ??? (@_crownedboujie) March 9, 2022

Holy shit, if only we could all grow up rich with influential parents and then tell less fortunate individuals that they need to work harder. I’m not even doubting that she works hard. But holy shit lady. — Axel Foley (@HottyToddyAspen) March 9, 2022

When celebrities say they “work hard”, they mean they “get up early”. It’s not the same as having to consistently prove yourself and earn respect in job with no contacts or name behind you. Guess I should read the article to see if she explains what working hard looks like. — lucymoys (@lucy_moys) March 9, 2022

Says the woman who got famous for a p*rn tape and a 15 second appearance in a music video nobody remembers pic.twitter.com/WBNl7rdav3 — ??~Call me Light(retired) // GO2 BRAINROT~?? (@bananatiergod) March 9, 2022