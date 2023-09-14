Family Ties: Cardi B Drags Husband of Blogger Who Owes Her $4 Million to Court, Rapper to Examine Couple's Bank Statements

A jury awarded roughly $4 million to Cardi B in a defamation case against vlogger Tasha K, who filed for bankruptcy.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi and her legal team have scheduled a videotaped examination of Tasha for this week.

Cardi wants Tasha to show up and answer questions under oath about her assets and income. As we first reported, the Bodak Yellow rapper was awarded $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages, and another $1.3 million for her legal fees.

The judgment came months after Cardi filed suit against Tasha for alleged defamation. The rapper claimed the blogger posted a series of videos on her YouTube channel talking about her. She said Tasha spread vicious lies about her having worked as an escort, that she had an STD and various accusations that she used drugs.

Cardi denied all the allegations. She testified in court that the videos caused her emotional distress. A jury ended up siding with the entertainer.

A couple of months later, Cardi started firing off subpoenas in an effort to seize money from Tasha’s bank accounts and Google, where the blogger is paid ad revenue from her YouTube channel.

Cardi was able to seize thousands of dollars from Tasha before the blogger rushed to bankruptcy court.

In her bankruptcy, Tasha claimed to have assets in the $50-$100k range but her liabilities were in the $1 million to $10 million range.

She listed her assets as a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes, 2 Louis Vuitton purses, and another luxury handbag.

A couple of weeks later, Cardi filed a lawsuit, as part of the bankruptcy, demanding the $4 million debt not be wiped clean in the case. She argued Tasha was hit with the judgment due to her malicious actions. Her lawyers said the law is clear that those types of judgments are not to be discharged in bankruptcy court.

Tasha previously said she didn’t have the funds to pay the judgment.

Now, Cardi has demanded Tasha show up to court this month with a series of documents.

Included in her list of requested docs, Cardi asked for information on “Debtor’s direct or indirect income streams through Social Media Platforms or through wire transfers, cash payments or transfers via applications such as PayPal, Zelle, Venmo or CashApp or any other manner for designed for transferring funds to Debtor or at Debtor’s direction to third parties.”

In addition, Cardi wants copies of credit card statements from March 2019 to now, all investment and retirement account information, a list and photos of all her furniture, a list of all assets Tasha’s husband Cheickna Kebe owns, and all communications she had with the IRS.

Cardi demanded Tasha’s husband show up to court days after the blogger with his own set of records for her to examine. Tasha has yet to respond.