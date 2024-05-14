So Basically Cable: Comcast To Offer New Peacock, Netflix & Apple TV+ Streaming Bundle, CEO Says | lovebscott.com

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has unveiled plans for StreamSaver, an upcoming streaming product bundle that packages Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ that will be available to all Comcast broadband, TV and mobile subscribers.

Speaking at the MoffettNathanson Media conference in NYC, Roberts said the bundle, called StreamSaver, is a way to add value for consumers in a competitive market. It will be available to all broadband customers later this month, he said, and promised more details to come. Comcast is the nation’s largest cable provider.

The move comes the week after Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a a bundled offering featuring Disney+, Hulu and Max to launch this summer. That move will create the first cross-company partnership for any of the top-tier services.

That streamers would do well combining services had been mused about for years and is starting to ramp up in a big way. A main benefit is that it reduces churn, or consumers cycling in and out since subscriptions are easy to cancel.

via: Deadline