Kelly Clarkson Says Weight Loss Is a Result of Prescription Medication: 'Everybody Thinks It's Ozempic, It's Not' | lovebscott.com

Kelly Clarkson has credited a weight loss drug for her slimmed-down frame.

During the Monday, May 13, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson, 42, interviewed Whoopi Goldberg and began their conversation by complimenting Goldberg on how great she looks. She told The View co-host, “Every time I run into you, you look younger! You’re like Benjamin Button. It’s like crazy every time you walk in!”

“First of all, it’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” replied the EGOT winner, 68. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

Clarkson quickly noted how she has also lost “a lot” of weight, adding, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad.”

She continued: “My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else.”

Clarkson explained how the medication is “something that aids in helping break down the sugar,” noting how her body “doesn’t do it right.”

The American Idol winner clarified that she is not on Ozempic — which is one of the FDA-approved prescription medications for people with type 2 diabetes. The medications work in the brain to impact satiety.

The two women then revealed how much they weighed at their heaviest, and before they began their prescription medications. “I was 300 lbs.,” Goldberg said.

“My heaviest, I was like 203 [lbs.] And I’m like 5’3 and a half,” shared Clarkson.

Prior to her conversation with Goldberg, the Grammy winner previously shared with PEOPLE in January that she was able to lose weight because she’s been “listening to [her] doctor. She confessed that for a “couple of years,” she didn’t.

The singer also shared that her new home, New York City, has helped her get in shape. “Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said, noting she’s added infrared saunas and cold plunges into her routine.

She also noted that her diet includes “a healthy mix,” adding, “And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

She revealed later that month on her talk show with guest Kevin James that she was she was pre-diabetic, and it motivated her to lose weight.

“But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet,’” she quipped. “And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it.”

Kelly Clarkson revealed for the first time that she used medication for her recent weight loss, but said it was not Ozempic. @ChloeMelas reports on the details. pic.twitter.com/zoirSdYF8h — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 14, 2024