Mauricio Umansky Says He and Kyle Richards Are ‘Both Happy’ as They ‘Work Through’ Their Troubled Marriage

The reality star opens up about his relationship with his estranged wife.

via: Page Six

“You know, we’re hanging in there, we’re working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we’re just taking it day by day,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” Wednesday.

“I can tell you we are both happy,” the real estate broker added.

Additionally, Umansky, 53, shared that he and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 54, are trying to ignore the outside chatter about their relationship.

“We’re trying not to let the press influence us and all of the social media and all of the stuff that’s going on,” he said.

“So we’re trying to just ignore that and figure that ourselves.”

The “Buying Beverly Hills” star — who has been named as one of the contestants on Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” — also told the outlet that viewers can “100 percent” expect to see their entire family supporting him on the show.

News of Umansky and Richards’ separation after 27 years of marriage broke in July.

The estranged couple subsequently released a joint statement shutting down speculation about “wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they wrote via Instagram. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The two have remained amicable since their split and have continued to spend time together with their children.

Last month, Umansky and Richards — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — enjoyed a European family getaway on a yacht in Italy.

Richards, 54, later addressed the separation during an Amazon Live, admitting to fans that the situation has been “hard.”