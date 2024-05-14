Tyrese Exits Show Mid-Performance to Allegedly Avoid Being Served With Lawsuit Papers | lovebscott.com

Tyrese Gibson surprised fans outside of Atlanta on Saturday night, when he bailed early on a concert.

According to TMZ, Tyrese was nearly done with his set when a security guard attendant stood next to him onstage and informed him of a process server’s presence at the venue. While singing “How You Gonna Act Like That”—which feels like a joke that writes itself—the 45-year-old jumped off the stage and walked up the side steps as he made his way to the exit.

Tyrese continued singing and expressed his appreciation for the crowd before making a successful getaway.

Tyrese getting served legal documents while performing “How You Gonna Act Like That?” is one of the funniest things I’ve seen so far in life ? pic.twitter.com/NZRCbk0yqq — Austin?? (@A_FarrisWheel) May 13, 2024

A source tells TMZ that there were only three songs remaining on the setlist.

The “What Am I Gonna Do” singer is facing a $10 million defamation and libel lawsuit from Bryan Barber, who accuses Tyrese of attacking his “character and reputation” in an interview on the Breakfast Club.

Barber claims Tyrese falsely stated that the director kept footage from a recorded interview with Charlamagne tha God. Instead, Barber alleges the singer asked him to hold the footage to protect his reputation.

The director also argues “Gibson refused to adhere to the previous 50/50 revenue split that he and Barber previously negotiated for the CTG Interview.”

via: Complex