‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine Not Expected to Return | lovebscott.com

That Mr. & Mrs. Smith cliffhanger ending won’t be the end for the spy drama. Mr. & Mrs. Smith has been renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video.

However, sources say that Season 1 stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are not expected to return to star in Season 2. Glover is still credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the series alongside Francesca Sloane, who will return as showrunner. In addition, Glover recently announced that he will go on a world tour as Childish Gambino beginning in August through February 2025.

Amazon declined to comment on whether or not Glover and Erskine would return. Reps for Glover and Erskine did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith,’ is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

Given the bloody Season 1 ending, it’s not altogether surprising that Glover and Erskine would not be featured in a second season. Instead, the show could go the anthology route and feature a new couple in Season 2 who take up the names Jane and John Smith, just as Glover and Erskine’s characters did in the beginning of the series.

The announcement was made as part of Amazon’s first ever upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Tuesday. “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” is a reimagining of the 2005 film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The series is produced by New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios.

