Family of Murdered Florida Woman Miya Marcano Sues Apartment Complex

The family of Miya Marcano, the young woman who went missing and was later found dead in a wooded area, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her apartment complex and the company that manages it.

via: Daily News

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing when she didn’t board a flight home to South Florida on Sept. 24. Two weeks later, on Oct. 5, her body was confirmed in the woods behind her Orlando apartment complex.

Investigators believe her maintenance worker used a master key to get into her apartment at Arden Villas, where he worked, kidnapped her and then killed her after she rejected his advances.

The suspect, 27-year-old Armando Caballero, died by suicide on Sept. 27.

“Arden Villas gave Armando Caballero the unfettered access he needed to kill Miya,” Marcano’s family’s attorney, Daryl K. Washington, said in a statement to the Orlando Sentinel. “They need to be held accountable for their negligence.”

With a better background check, the lawsuit argues, the complex management company would have found Caballero’s prior arrest.

The lawsuit also argues that the company should have paid more attention the first time Marcano complained about Caballero and taken her complaints seriously.

On Oct. 2, Marcano’s body was found in a wooded area of an apartment complex that Caballero used to reside in. Her hands and feet were bound and her mouth was covered with duct tape, according to authorities.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $30,000 in damages and is asking for a trial by jury.