Gunna and Chlöe Bailey Pull up to Atlanta Hawks Game Together [Photos + Video]

It seems Gunna’s flirtatious comments didn’t scare off Chlöe Bailey.

via: Revolt

The two artists were photographed sharing a table at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena as the Hawks played the Dallas Mavericks, leading some fans to believe the pair arrived together and might have been on a date.

As pictures from the game circulated on Twitter, fans reacted to seeing Gunna and Chlöe together.

“Bae watch?!” one fan tweeted, sharing a picture of Gunna and Chlöe appearing on the stadium’s jumbotron.

“Gunna is on the verge of cuffing up Chloe Bailey???” another person wrote.

Others reacted to the bottle of Dasani water on the table next to Chlöe, with one Twitter user joking, “Yo wtffffff…….she drink Dasani??” along with a series of red flag emojis.

Thursday night’s court side hang arrives after Gunna took to Instagram to seemingly shoot his shot with Chlöe last month. The YSL rapper posted a picture from Chlöe’s 2021 MTV Video Music Awards performance where licked the microphone while singing her debut solo single, “Have Mercy.”

“It’s the [tongue] for me,” Gunna wrote at the time.

Chlöe never publicly responded to the comment, but she did address the photo in her own Instagram post.

“I swear I didn’t even know I licked the mic til after I watched the performance back,” she wrote along with laughing emojis.

This isn’t the first time fans have fueled rumors about the 23-year-old’s love life. In September, Chlöe denied fans’ claim that she was dating Future.

“I don’t know where the rumor came from,” she told her followers during an Instagram Live chat. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”

As fans hold their collective breath for answers, you can read some of the reactions below.

Gunna was spotted sitting court side at the Hawks game with Chloe Bailey pic.twitter.com/9ecynAMKLl — urbannews___ (@urbannews___) October 22, 2021

Gunna is on the verge of cuffing up Chloe Bailey??? pic.twitter.com/sFjfgsOzHY — Suplex God Hook$ ?? (Prod. 3 Amigos) (@MillyBeamen) October 22, 2021

Can’t wait for Chloe to deny dating Gunna by calling him a wonderful fella ? — Tristin Brown (@trisquire) October 22, 2021

streets saying gunna and chloe dating pic.twitter.com/T64Ctcc3hI — queenqueen day (@jnkvlvet) October 22, 2021

i haven’t seen gunna in mess so chloe can have her fun pic.twitter.com/hBUbl2BnlJ — ….who cares? spell farrow. (@annanicolesmilf) October 22, 2021

what’s this about chloe and gunna? keep the rappers away from ha.. pic.twitter.com/iyXS8ETJ1A — kay?? (on limit) (@kayw0rld) October 22, 2021

All that money & they’re drinking Dasani ??? pic.twitter.com/655GRmRo8c — Mel (@Bluhoneeyy) October 22, 2021