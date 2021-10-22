She Said Yes. Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are Engaged [Photo]

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is engaged to her boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

via: Page Six

Ruelas, 47, proposed to Giudice, 49, on Tuesday while on a romantic vacation in Greece with her former “RHONJ” co-star Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin.

In photos obtained by People, the pair were surrounded by rose petals and candles as the businessman got on one knee in front of an illuminated “Marry Me” sign and asked Giudice to be his wife.

A quartet of sparklers erupted behind the couple, perhaps at the very moment she said, “Yes.”

Ruelas popped the question with a stunning oval-cut diamond ring, which is estimated to cost $300K.

The group then celebrated until 5 a.m. with champagne and a surf-and-turf dinner at the Amanzoe Resort’s restaurant, Nama, according to the mag.

Giudice and Ruelas — who recently purchased a home together — started dating in July 2020 amid the reality star’s divorce from husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice. Ruelas’ previous relationship with then-fiancée Vanessa Reiser also ended in 2020.

Reiser filed legal action against Ruelas in 2020 when their relationship ended, claiming he would get angry if they didn’t have enough sex.

“He demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted,” Reiser alleged in court documents. “If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me. He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened.”

Ruelas’ desire for sex also contributed to the demise of his relationship with ex Paula Sanchez, a source previously told Page Six.

“Ninety-nine percent of their fights were because he was complaining that they weren’t having enough sex,” the source said. “If they had sex like four times in one day, there was a complaint.”

Teresa, for her part, was also involved in a scandal when she and ex-husband Joe pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014. The “Housewife” served nearly a year in federal prison, while the construction worker spent 41 months behind bars. He was later deported to Italy.

Regardless of the controversy, Teresa’s sister-in-law and “RHONJ” co-star, Melissa Gorga, predicted the pair would end up together.

“I don’t know everything there is to know about love, but I do know when two people go out of their way for one another,” Gorga said of the couple on the Bravo reality series. “They can’t take their eyes off each other, and she totally lets her guard down with him. And that’s how I really know that it’s the one.”

The newly engaged couple have six children between them. Teresa shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with Joe, while Ruelas is dad to sons Louie Jr. and Nicholas.

