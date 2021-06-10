Falynn Guobadia Speaks in First Interview Since Husband Simon Announced His New Engagement, Reveals If She Blames Porsha Williams for Her Divorce [Video]

Falynn Guobadia is sharing her ‘truth’ once and for all.

In a new interview with the Up and Adam! show, the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ friend spoke on the controversy surrounding her divorce. The one thing she made clear — she doesn’t blame Porsha Williams for divorce.

“No one has that power over my life, my husband’s life, and our marriage,” Falynn said. “Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that – not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong – but no, no one has that power.”

While she doesn’t blame Porsha, Falynn also said that she doesn’t exactly know why she and Simon split — but it happened during their time on ‘RHOA.’

“Everything started to change,” Falynn said. “I don’t think it was the show’s fault … but it seems as though other things were going on that I didn’t necessarily know about. I’m still at a loss at that part. I don’t necessary have the answers.” “Marriages are not easy. … Within our marriage, it was hard work,” she added. “When it came to my marriage, like most women, I was very tenacious. I worked damn hard to keep my marriage.” “It’s just like he gave up,” Falynn continued. “I tried. I can go down the list of all the tings I tried to make sure that my husband was happy and that I was happy at the same time and that the children were happy. Women, we hold a lot of responsibility. I don’t think I came up for air until Simon and I separated.” As you know, Simon and Porsha announced their engagement in May. Falynn says that’s when she found out too.

“I found out [about their engagement] the same time as everyone else,” Falynn said. “I did not know. As a matter of fact, I remember receiving a phone call around 8 a.m. that morning when everything started making headlines and someone said to me, ‘Simon and Porsha, they’re engaged,’ and I remember arguing with them. I said, ‘No, my husband is a lot of things but he would never do that to me. That is just not who he is.’ “

Clearly she doesn’t know the man she married. In the fallout since Simon and Porsha’s announcement, Simon has accused Falynn of cheating on him several times.

Falynn denied she was unfaithful (“I never cheated on my husband”), but did not have a clear answer when questioned about Simon’s fidelity.

“I’ll say this: Simon and I are not new to couple’s therapy. During one of our therapy sessions, I will never forget it – I’ve never forgotten it, actually – the therapist asked him, ‘Have you ever cheated on Falynn? Would you ever cheat on Falynn?’ ” she recalled, claiming, that Simon’s response was, “‘Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to get caught.’ “

“Those words have stuck with me,” Falynn said. When asked if she believes Simon and Porsha had an affair during her marriage, she confessed: “I can’t answer that. I don’t know. It all just sucks. It hurts.” You can watch the full interview below.