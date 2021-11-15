Faith Evans And Stevie J Hit The Beach Together After His Divorce Filing - Reconciling? [Video]

While the news of the marriage of Stevie J and Faith Evans coming to an end surfaced recently, it seems the “Love Like This” singer is saying things between the couple are just fine.

It was Faith’s Instagram post that first stirred the reconciliation speculation. On Sunday, November 14, she shared several videos of her beach outing. What’s interesting, however, was that she hit the beach in Deer Creek, Malibu with Stevie.

In the clips, the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker and the Grammy Award-winning producer were doing handflips, albeit separately. One of the videos showed Faith clapping her hands, possibly cheering on her husband. She even tagged his Instagram handler in the caption as writing, “Get us free, bruh! @hitmansteviej_1.”

Earlier this month, reports emerged that their marriage was going to come to an end as Stevie filed for divorce. According to court records, he filed the petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, November 8.

The news came as a huge shock since just a week before, Faith posted a sweet tribute to her husband. “Happy & blessed birthday Mr J! Hurry up, so we can turn up!” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of Stevie.

However, the pair, who tied the knot in July 2018 in a small Vegas ceremony in a hotel room, previously did show sign of a volatile relationship. In May 2020, the 48-year-old singer was arrested following an argument with the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star.

At the time, it was reported there were visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face when law enforcement was called to their house in Los Angeles. Faith was booked for felony domestic violence, but she was bailed out later that day.

In June, she escaped prosecution in the case. Authorities at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue the claims, because her alleged victim, Stevie, declined to testify against his wife.

They could have reconciled. Because the pair have previously split in the past while dating, only to reunite.