Exclusive: Summer Storms Off After Clashing with Noelle Over Her Past with Alex in 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Sneak Peek [Video] | lovebscott.com

Things are starting to heat up between Noelle and Alex, but should Summer have let Noelle know she’s already “made him c*m like how many times?”

That seems to be the point of contention between the two (with a little added pressure from from Bria) in this exclusive first look at Sunday’s episode of ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.’

In the clip, premiering exclusively via lovebscott.com, Noelle and Summer get into it over Summer’s past dealing with Alex prompting her to storm off.

Take a look:

Also in this Sunday’s episode, Amir rounds up the house for a Texas-style rodeo day as Jasmine struggles internally about a surprise.

‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.