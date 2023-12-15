Exclusive: 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 8 Midseason Trailer Is Here [Video]

Things are turning up in Potomac!

We here at lovebscott.com have your exclusive first look at ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 8 midseason trailer.

While it looks like Mia Thornton was able to get the girls to come together for a good cause, we quickly see that these ladies are still facing their own challenges.

Here are a few things we peeped during the trailer:

Wendy Osefo and Nneka Ihim still aren’t seeing eye-to-eye after having a one-on-one conversation.

Candiace Dillard gets teary-eyed while discussing her fertility struggles.

Karen Huger gets a tattoo.

Charisse Jackson-Jordan is back…and screaming.

Robyn and Juan Dixon are still going through the motions.

Gizelle Bryant is preparing to send her daugher off to college, but also dressed up as Beyoncé for some reason.

Mia is getting accused of cheating on Gordon.

…and so much more!

Get into the ‘RHOP’ midseason trailer below.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.