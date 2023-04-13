Exclusive: B. Scott Co-Hosts 'The Breakfast Club,' Drops Piping Hot 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 15 Tea [Video]

B. Scott is heating up ‘The Breakfast Club’ with some more piping hot tea.

During their two-day co-hosting stint alongside Charlamagne and DJ Envy, B. Scott shared more exclusive details on what viewers can expect from the upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ premiering May 7 on Bravo.

If you recall, lovebscott.com exclusively revealed a few tidbits related to the season already.

Following that, lovebscott.com exclusively premiered the spicy trailer for ‘RHOA’ season 15 — so you already know the tea here is fresh and sweet.

Speaking to ‘The Breakfast Club,’ B. Scott gave even more insight as to what went down between Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton and why things between them escalated so quickly.

According to B. Scott, Marlo brought up the shootings that took place at Kandi’s restaurant — and in return, Kandi brought up Marlo’s criminal history. Kandi even went as far as to mention the woman Marlo slashed in the face who eventually took her own life.

Fast-forward to the ladies’ cast trip to Portugal, B. Scott reveals there’s a recording that surfaces of one of the ladies talking about another kissing someone.

Check out the clip below to hear what B. Scott has to say and to find out which two ‘Housewives’ have them blocked — and why!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

Tune-in to ‘The Breakfast Club’ tomorrow as B. Scott co-hosts for day two!