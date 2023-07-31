Erykah Badu Throws a Little Shade at Beyoncé Over Renaissance Tour Hat: 'I Guess I'm Everybody Stylist' [Photos]

Erykah Badu doesn’t seem too thrilled with Beyoncé.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to New Jersey. Like most stops before it, Bey switched up a few elements of her wardrobe specifically for the city.

For Jersey, Bey wore a big metallic over-sized hat — and that seems to have set Erykah off.

Erykah took to Instagram to call Bey out for allegedly copying her style.

It’s no secret that Erykah often wears custom oversized hats, but we don’t think Beyoncé had Erykah on her mind when choosing this outfit.

But then again, maybe she did.